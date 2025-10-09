Sheffield United will begin the Championship restart by going in search of their first Championship home win of the season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not for the first time recently, there will be as much focus on the dugouts as there will on the pitch when Sheffield United and Watford meet at Bramall Lane next Saturday.

After going a full season without changing their manager last term, Watford have reverted to type just nine Championship matches into this campaign, sacking Paulo Pezzolano and bringing Javi Gracia back to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite leading the club to a three-game unbeaten run that featured two wins prior to the international break, Pezzolano was officially dismissed on Wednesday and replaced by Gracia, who was previously in charge at Vicarage Road between January 2018 and September 2019.

With Watford a Premier League club at the time, the Hornets’ trip to Bramall Lane after the international break will mark Gracia’s first taste of the Championship in his managerial career.

Although he has inherited a team that sits a respectable 11th in the table, his first challenge will be to try and lead them to a first away win of the season. Their opening three victories have all been sealed on home soil, beating QPR, Hull City and Oxford United by a 2-1 scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the road, the Hornets have amassed just two points from their first four away games, drawing with Swansea City (1-1) and Portsmouth (2-2) respectively. In fact, you have to go all the way back to February for the last time they won away from home.

United need a first home win sooner rather than later

Although United do not have to go quite as far back to remember their last home win, they do remain without a victory at Bramall Lane this term. Last Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Southampton marked a fourth home defeat in as many games in S2.

As a result of the Blades’ fragile start, they need to start getting points on the board - and fast - if they are to pull away from danger. They are currently bottom of the pile with three points from their opening nine games.

In such circumstances, United know they need victories in any way they can possibly get them. The masters of winning 1-0 in the Championship last term, the Blades would be only too happy to familiarise themselves with that trait again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United secured their first home win of the 2024/25 campaign by beating Watford 1-0. After letting a two-goal lead slip against QPR in their first home game of last season, drawing 2-2, United atoned for that particular setback by getting the better of the Hornets in their second Bramall Lane outing.

The only goal of the game arrived after just two minutes, when Callum O’Hare’s attempt at a cut-back struck former Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann’s outstretched leg and rolled into the net. It was the sort of luck you get when things are going your way.

Right now, Blades boss Chris Wilder and his players would kill for a similar stroke of luck. If it wasn’t for the woodwork and an Ivor Pandur penalty save against Hull City last time out, the Blades may well have signed off for the international break with six points to their name instead of three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when you are at the bottom of the table, it feels as though the whole world is against you. Luck, though, can change in the blink of an eye.

United would be only too happy to accept a similar stroke of luck to the one they got when Watford visited Bramall Lane last season to finally get their season up and running.