Sheffield United have lost eight of their opening nine Championship matches this season, leaving them bottom of the table.

Sheffield United midfielder Tom Davies believes he and his teammates must come to terms with the current situation the club finds itself in after suffering yet another Championship defeat at Hull City on Saturday.

David Akintola’s first half effort for the Tigers condemned United to an eighth defeat in their opening nine league games at the MKM Stadium, meaning they will spend the October international break propping up the rest of the division.

The Blades have amassed just three points from the opening 27 on offer this term, meaning they are in danger of becoming legitimate relegation candidates if they do not start to correct their troubles sooner rather than later.

After falling short in the play-off final last season, United were expected to mount another promotion push this season, but that is already looking unlikely, despite Chris Wilder returning to the club last month to succeed Ruben Selles.

United have no other option but to start getting wins on the board if they are to shake off the tag of being relegation candidates, and Davies accepts he and his teammates must come up with a solution sooner rather than later.

Davies knows United need to turn things around quickly

"We know that and I think it's important we put that pressure on ourselves,” Davies told BBC Radio Sheffield. “Throughout the dressing room we need to understand the situation we're in and get our heads together and figure out how we're going to get wins.

"We spoke about if we can't win, then we don't lose, but we've conceded another not so good goal today. I don't think they have had too much other than that.

"We had a penalty late where we could have got the point, so I think as soon as we start to build confidence, even if it's just picking up a point and just not losing, we can start focusing on the other things and start to work on scoring goals and winning games comfortably."