Known to have monitored him during Chris Wilder’s spell in charge, United have inevitably been linked with Gayle again during this summer’s transfer window as Paul Heckingbottom looks to reprofile his squad ahead of the new season.

Middlesbrough, where Wilder is now employed, are reported to have investigated the possibility of offering the 32-year-old centre-forward a loan switch to Teesside while West Bromwich Albion, managed by former St James’ Park chief Steve Bruce, are also thought to be keen.

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle challenges former Sheffield United defender Harry Maguire of Manchester United: Stu Forster/Getty Images

But Gayle, despite being unlikely to feature under Eddie Howe next term following the Saudi Arabian led takeover of the Premier League club, is unlikely to agitate for a move; preferring instead to wait and see what opportunities develop before deciding upon the latest phase of his career.

Previously of Peterborough and Crystal Palace, Gayle is under contract in the North-East until 2024 after agreeing an extension at the beginning of last season.

Paul Heckingbottom is looking to reshape Sheffield United's squad: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With David McGoldrick being released before United’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals, Heckingbottom is expected to try and bolster his strike force before the new campaign gets underway next month with MK Dons’ Scott Twine among those being monitored. However United have not made an approach for the youngster, whose name features on a long list of candidates being considered by Heckingbottom and his staff.