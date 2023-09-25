News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United set for fine as missiles thrown at Newcastle United players

Sheffield United fans were seen throwing full bottles at Newcastle players after Sven Botman netted the Magpies third goal

By Dylan Oakley
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Sheffield United look set to recieve a fine after a number of containers were thrown at Newcastle United players during their 8-0 defeat to the Magpies at Bramall Lane.

The unsettled Blades fans halted Newcastle’s celebrations following Sven Botman’s goal to make it 3-0 after 35 minutes. Elliot Anderson appeared to be struck on the foot with what looked like a bottle.

The Magpies’ captain Keiran Trippier quickly checked on Anderson who was unharmed.

A number of other cans of bottles were seen to be thrown onto the pitch towards the Newcastle players yet none of them were hurt.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said following the game: "Elliot has not spoken to me about it. I did see things being thrown, which isn't what we want to see. My thought initially was just for the welfare of the players."

Incidents like this in the Premier League have seen fans and the club punished in the past. In March 2022, a 19-year-old Everton fan was given a suspended prison sentence which included 100 hours of unpaid work and a four year match ban.

This came after he was seen throwing bottles at Aston Villa players during a Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Similarly, in 2022, a Leeds United fan was fined over £400 and given a four year match ban for throwing a bottle at Watford players in a Premier League clash at Elland Road.

The clash at Bramall Lane ended in a damaging 8-0 defeat to Eddie Howe’s side which could prove to be even worse if, as expected, the FA concludes to fine the club.

