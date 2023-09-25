Sheffield United fans were seen throwing full bottles at Newcastle players after Sven Botman netted the Magpies third goal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United look set to recieve a fine after a number of containers were thrown at Newcastle United players during their 8-0 defeat to the Magpies at Bramall Lane.

The unsettled Blades fans halted Newcastle’s celebrations following Sven Botman’s goal to make it 3-0 after 35 minutes. Elliot Anderson appeared to be struck on the foot with what looked like a bottle.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🎙 "SVEN BOTMAN GLANCES HOME A THIRD!"



Newcastle are RUNNING RIOT at Bramall lane ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/MDu8LL1SXM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 24, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies’ captain Keiran Trippier quickly checked on Anderson who was unharmed.

A number of other cans of bottles were seen to be thrown onto the pitch towards the Newcastle players yet none of them were hurt.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said following the game: "Elliot has not spoken to me about it. I did see things being thrown, which isn't what we want to see. My thought initially was just for the welfare of the players."

Incidents like this in the Premier League have seen fans and the club punished in the past. In March 2022, a 19-year-old Everton fan was given a suspended prison sentence which included 100 hours of unpaid work and a four year match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This came after he was seen throwing bottles at Aston Villa players during a Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Similarly, in 2022, a Leeds United fan was fined over £400 and given a four year match ban for throwing a bottle at Watford players in a Premier League clash at Elland Road.