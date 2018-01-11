Sheffield United: New signing Lee Evans reveals what he told Chris Wilder when they first met

Lee Evans told Chris Wilder he needed no persuading to join Sheffield United after being informed of Bramall Lane’s interest.

The Wales midfielder, who was last night unveiled alongside fellow new signing James Wilson, has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract with the South Yorkshire club after leaving Championship rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Lee Evans is unveiled at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wilder, who began his latest recruitment drive by capturing Ryan Leonard earlier this week, has paid an undisclosed sum to acquire Evans’ services and, despite also being courted by other clubs, the 23-year-old said: “My first conversation with the manager was when he was trying to sell the club to me. But I told him there was no need, he didn’t have to try and sell it, because Sheffield United speaks for itself.

“I’m coming to a massive club, with a great stature, history and pedigree, and one that’s moving in the right direction. In short, everything you could want as a footballer. This is a big move for me, a really important move, and as soon as I heard of the interest, that was it for me. My mind was made up.”

Evans, who played alongside United’s David Brooks on his international debut against Panama, spent the first half of the season on loan with League One leaders Wigan Athletic. Together with Manchester United centre-forward James Wilson, who is scheduled to spent the rest of the campaign with Wilder’s team, he could be one of three debutants in the United squad which hosts Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow following Ryan Leonard’s arrival from Southend earlier this week.

“What a game to start with,” Evans continued. “There’s real quality here and, looking at the competition, I’m going to have to fight really hard for my place but, if I am involved (in the derby) then I really can’t wait.

James Wilson has also arrived at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I’ve played here before and these fans always create a brilliant atmosphere. That was an other big draw for me, one of many when you talk about Sheffield United.”

“I’ve been fortunate to be involved with clubs that are expected to achieve and that’s what we want to do here. Hopefully, I can help.”