The Championship club’s former under-23’s coach was unveiled as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor yesterday, signing a long term contract ahead of this weekend’s game against Bristol City following the Serb’s dismissal.

Although results were cited as a factor behind the decision to dispense with Jokanovic only six months after hiring him, Heckingbottom has been told he will not be judged on “what happens on a Saturday afternoon” after being handed a wide-ranging brief involving all aspects of United’s football operations.

Having accepted the challenge of resurrecting their fortunes, Heckingbottom admits he has an obligation to ‘tell it like it is’ in order to ensure the “strategic vision” chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa outlined earlier this week is implemented.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Heckingbottom takes charge of his first game as Sheffield United's permanent manager this weekend: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"The role is what the role should be,” he said. “It's only different if I'm listened to. I'll always give my opinion. I've got an opinion on most things to do with football but you don't have to be listened to.

"That can sometimes bring a sense of frustration if you're the man whose head's on the block.”

Heckingbottom enjoyed a spell in caretaker charge last season, stage managing an orderly exit from the Premier League after Chris Wilder’s departure plunged United into chaos.

CEO Stephen Bettis, chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa and director Abdullah bin Yousef Alghamdi alongside Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Giansiracusa told journalists at Heckingbottom’s official unveiling that he would be known as “football manager” with responsibility for helping to shape all aspects of United’s footballing operations.

Asked if that meant his role would be different to previous postings at Leeds, Barnsley and Hibernian, Heckingbottom replied: “"Maybe I'll just be listened to a bit more, I don't know.

"I'm not approaching it any differently other than there will be more conversations up and down the chain. That can only be a good thing.

"If you speak to any owner, any manager, when things start to go wrong, a lot of it's a lack of communication. Within this role there's an in-built need for communication all the time about all different aspects. That'll be a change.”

Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked by Sheffield United on Thursday: David Klein / Sportimage

"It's a necessary part of the job but it should be anyway,” Heckingbottom added. “You don't always focus on it because it's the pitch, the football, the players. Apart from that, I'll be approaching it exactly the same.

"The football side of things will be approached the same way - try and win the game on a Saturday, try and win the game on Tuesday, try and develop the players and work with the staff. Alongside that there will be more conversations.”

Heckingbottom has been joined at United by assistant Stuart McCall and Jack Lester, who steps up from his position with the academy to become head of player development. Another appointment is set to be made shortly, with Heckingbottom confirming he want to expand his coaching staff.