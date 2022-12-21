Sheffield United are planning to rotate their squad over the Christmas period, as Paul Heckingbottom looks to take advantage of the fact numerous key players have recently recovered from injury.

After reasserting the grip on second place following this week’s win over Wigan Athletic, United are now preparing to face Coventry City on Boxing Day before travelling to Blackpool 72 hours later. They complete what is a hectic festive schedule with another away match, this time at Queens Park Rangers, on January 2nd.

Despite the dangers of breaking-up a winning team, Heckingbottom is convinced the return of influential figures such as Sander Berge, Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle and Tommy Doyle means it makes sense to utilise all of the options now at his disposal. Particularly, he acknowledged, after United were recently forced to select others carrying knocks because of what threatened to be a debilitating injury crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there will be changes,” said Heckingbottom, whose side have won six of their last seven outings. “Just to keep things fresh. There are players who are showing, in training now, that they’re more than ready. There might be changes from the start and changes from the bench. But it won’t necessarily be the same changes that we’ve seen in the past.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

United moved to within three points of leaders Burnley when they triumphed at the DW Stadium, courtesy of goals from John Egan and Billy Sharp. Nathan Broadhead later reduced the deficit.

“Where we are, with everything that’s gone on,” Heckingbottom added, “It’s down to the sacrifice, the mentality and the ability of the players to dig in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sander Berge is fit again for Sheffield United, who face Coventry City next: Simon Bellis / Sportimage