Three sides of United’s stadium, where Neil Redfearn’s side are staging all of their home matches this term, could be open for the fixture which pits second versus ninth in the Championship table.

Despite finding themselves in the lower reaches of the division following a series of frustrating set-backs, Redfearn’s squad have won admirers for both the bravery of their play and the fact they are “competing” against full-time opponents.

“The support we’ve had this season has been fantastic,” said Redfearn. “They get behind the girls, they understand we’re a part-time team. They give great vocal support, especially when we mount pressure. And it’s credit to the people of Sheffield that they’ve turned out to back the team and the girls have responded to that.”

“It shows how much it’s catching the public’s imagination,” Redfearn added, amid reports the clash could set a new attendance record for United women’s fixture. “There’s a lot of families bringing their daughters, and the girls are good role models. Afterwards. We go around and engage with the fans afterwards which is right, because it’s right we give something back.”

United’s visit to Crystal Palace last weekend was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the hosts’ ground in Bromley. Prior to that, they were narrowly edged out by Birmingham City and Southampton.

“The last game we played against Birmingham we played well and I would have been gutted if we’d only have taken a point,” Redfearn said. “We deserved something, three points for me. But it didn’t pan out that way.”

“Where we’re at doesn’t surprise me, and I’m not saying that in a negative way, because we’re a part-time team,” he added. “But we’ve been very close in the defeats, apart from maybe one. We’re competing against full time teams as a part time team and the girls have got to take huge credit for that, which they have."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United Women face London City Lionesses at Bramall Lane on Sunday: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage