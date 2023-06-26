Sheffield United have agreed new deals with midfielders Ben Osborn and John Fleck ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The Scottish international was out of contract at Bramall Lane this summer, with United electing not to trigger an option in his deal in order to negotiate fresh terms. Fleck, who has won three promotions during his time at Bramall Lane, is set to report back to Shirecliffe for pre-season along with the rest of his teammates next week.

He will be joined by Osborn, with both men signing one-year deals to stay at Bramall Lane. Boss Paul Heckingbottom was keen for both, plus Jack Robinson, to remain at Bramall Lane as he looks to construct a squad capable of competing in the Premier League next term.

Fleck has played 274 times in all competitions for the Blades since signing on a free transfer from Coventry City and earned full Scotland honours during his time at Bramall Lane.

As The Star revealed recently United were increasingly confident of securing a breakthrough in their negotiations with Osborn, who joined from Nottingham Forest after United’s last promotion to the Premier League and has made 114 appearances in a Blades shirt so far.