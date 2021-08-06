Sheffield United: New boss insists Covid-19 hasn't left The Blades undercooked ahead of Birmingham City test

United return to competitive action when they face Lee Bowyer's team at Bramall Lane tomorrow; their competitive outing since being relegated from the Premier League.

With an outbreak of the respiratory disease forcing the cancellation of last weekend’s friendly against Norwich City, Jokanovic’s squad have enjoyed precious few opportunities to test their understanding of the Serbian’s philosophy and execute his tactics.

But Jokanovic, who officially started work last month, reminded that other clubs have also suffered disruption because of social distancing restructuring imposed to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week's friendly against Doncaster Rovers was the final on Sheffield United played ahead of their Championship opener against Birmingham City: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD,

“Yes, all of the clubs are ready and my team is ready too,” he said. “Six weeks is behind us and we have had some problems with Covid like other teams.

“But I am happy and satisfied with the attitude of the players. They have shown me attitude, desire and their commitment to working.”

As Joanovic acknowledged, United are not the only side in the competition forced to alter their schedules because of Covid-19. However, although he sought to make light of the situation, they are likely to be affected more than others. Despite ruling-out wholesale changes to the personnel he inherited from Chris Wilder, who parted company with United in March, Jokanovic is attempting to implement a more possession based game plan than the one followed by his predecessor. Against top-flight opposition, Wilder felt it was unfair to ask his men to try and dominate the ball.

Before facing Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium, United had planned to face Portuguese outfit Braga during a visit to the Algarve. But when government travel guidelines changed just before they were due to fly out, United set-up a warm weather training camp in Spain instead.

Slavisa Jokanovic gets his message across