Sheffield United: ‘Never got out of first gear’ – Blades fans react to 2-0 derby win over Rotherham United 

Sheffield United's Mark Duffy celebrates: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Sheffield United's Mark Duffy celebrates: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
0
Have your say

Jack O’Connell and Mark Duffy scored the goals as Sheffield United beat Rotherham United 2-0 at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

This is how United fans reacted afterwards on Twitter.