Sheffield United: 'Neither side did enough to win Sheffield Derby' says Blades boss Chris Wilder after goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, insisted that neither side deserved to take all three points from tonight's Sheffield Derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

In a game high on intensity but low on clear-cut chances, it was both goalkeepers who excelled, with Keiren Westwood denying former Owl Gary Madine early on before Dean Henderson kept out Sam Hutchinson's effort in the second half.

The draw means United missed out on the chance to return to the automatic promotion places in the Championship, and Wilder said: "I don't think either side deserved to win the game because neither showed enough quality.

"It was a bitty, stop-start game and the ref [Peter Bankes] will probably have lockjaw tonight, the amount of times he whistled.

"I feel a little for him, to be honest, because the game was littered with fouls and never got going.

"It was a game of two chances really, and Gary should score really and Sam should score for them. They were the only clear openings - there were some bits and pieces, but no-one did enough to win."

Gary Madine's early header is saved by Keiren Westwood

Wilder, who joined counterpart Steve Bruce in condemning an incident which saw objects thrown at United's Jack O'Connell, took some consolation from the fact that the Owls can now do his side a favour in the coming weeks and months as the race for promotion to the Premier League approaches the final straight.

"We knew it'd be a completely different game with Steve in charge," Wilder added.

"They have some good players and I've got a lot of respect for him. He's galvanised those good players and hopefully - although I can't believe I'm saying this - they'll pick up some points now against the teams in and around us in the table, which might help our cause.

"It was a hugely difficult game, which it was always going to be, and we've not done enough to win - and the opposition haven't, either."