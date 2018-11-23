Sheffield United: Neil Warnock reveals he turned down the chance to sign Didier Drogba for £100,000 when he was Blades boss

Ex-Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock has revealed that he had the chance to sign Didier Drogba when he was boss at Bramall Lane but thought £100,000 was too much for the striker.
Speaking in a pre-match press conference, the Cardiff City chief said that his friend and French scout Laurent D’Jaffo spotted a young Drogba playing for Le Mans in the French second division and recommended the Ivorian as a potential recruit for the Blades.
Warnock, who was in charge at Bramall Lane from 1999 to 2007, said D’Jaffo identified Drogba as aggressive, big and no slouch – apparently just his type of player.
“I said, ‘Laurent, I can’t sign anyone from the second division in France.’ He says, ‘gaffer, I’m telling you he’s a good player’,” Warnock said.
“‘How much do they want? Hundred grand.’ I said, ‘I can’t be spending hundred grand, chairman will go bloody daft here.
“When he went for I don’t know how many million, he text me saying, ‘he’s playing at Chelsea boss.’ So the one that got away eh?”
Sheffield United: ‘Deano will have no problem facing the New York Stadium boo boys’
Drogba later joined Guingamp and Marseille before securing his big money move to Chelsea for £24million.
The Ivory Coast international recently announced his retirement from football after winding up his career with Phoenix Rising in the USA, where he is co-owner.
During nine seasons with Chelsea, Drogba scored 164 goals and won 12 major honours including the Champions League.