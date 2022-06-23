Sheffield United narrowly avoid Sheffield Wednesday cup draw as first-round opponents confirmed

Sheffield United have been handed a League Cup first-round tie against one of their Championship rivals … after narrowly avoiding being paired with their city rivals Wednesday by just one ball.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 3:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 3:47 pm

United will play Steve Bruce’s West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in the first round, with ties to be played in the week commencing August 8.

But their city rivals Wednesday were drawn the ball after United – meaning a first Steel City derby in some time was narrowly avoided, with the Owls paired with Sunderland in a repeat of last season’s League One play-off semi-final.

What United boss said about future of Lowe amid Forest links

United reached the third round of the League Cup last season, beating Carlisle United and Derby County at home before going out on penalties to Premier League side Southampton at Bramall Lane.

Bruce is a former player and manager at United, with the Blades being the former Manchester United legend’s first managerial job. He later took charge of Wednesday.

Paul Heckingbottom and his Sheffield United team will face West Bromwich Albion in the League Cup: Simon Bellis/Sportimage
