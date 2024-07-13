Sheffield United name stretched XIs for York City friendly after rebuild scale laid bare

Sheffield United will field two different sides in their first pre-season friendly at York City this afternoon, as the scale of their rebuild is laid bare with less than four weeks until the start of the Championship season. Of the 24 outfield players, 15 are U21 players.

Jamie Shackleton makes his Blades ‘debut’ after signing from Leeds but Sam McCallum misses out as he “continues to get up to speed” and Gus Hamer misses out with a minor calf complaint.

 First half team: Davies, Curtis, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Buyabu, Souza, Peck, Brooks, Marsh, Traore, One. Subs: Faxon, Boyes, Seriki, Sachdev, Blacker.

 Second half team: Grbic, Bogle, Sasnauskas, Trusty, Shackleton, Arblaster, Slimane, Hampson, Osula, Freckleton, Brewster. Subs: Faxon, Boyes, Seriki, Sachdev, Blacker.

