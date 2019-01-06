Sheffield United: 'My uncle Tony thought we deserved to beat Sheffield United' says Barnet caretaker Darren Currie

Barnet caretaker boss Darren Currie revealed his pride in his Bees players as they triumphed 2-1 at Sheffield United - in front of his uncle, legendary Blade Tony.

Shaquile Coulthirst's first-half penalty saw the Bees eliminate a side 83 places above them in the Football League pyramid at Bramall Lane, and the Vanarama National League side were unfortunate not to win by a bigger margin.

Chris Wilder, who made 10 changes to his side from the team that beat Wigan last time out, accused his players of showing "real arrogance".

And Currie, whose uncle Tony has a stand named after him at Bramall Lane after a glittering eight-year spell with the Blades from 1968-76, said: "I'm so proud, honoured to be leading them the way they performed.

"I asked them to play with no fear today and I think they manged to achieve that. They were outstanding."

Asked what his uncle had made of the result, Currie added: "He's proud of me and he felt that we deserved it, that we played very well on the day.

"Naturally he'll be hurting, he wants his team to go through, but he's proud of me and what I've done today.

"It's a job I want, it's the place I want to start. Hopefully today will help me."