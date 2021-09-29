Sheffield United: Morgan Gibbs-White shows why there's always a worry over loan signings - Alan Biggs

And certainly not this soon into a loan arrangement.

Step forward, Morgan Gibbs-White - although the midweek defeat at Middlesbrough can only be described as a step back.

Even so and with a return to previous standards demanded at Bournemouth on Saturday, Sheffield United look to have pulled off one of the best deals of the last window.

Morgan Gibbs-White has started superbly since joining Sheffield United on loan from Wolves. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The 21-year-old from Wolves has been transformative for a team lacking dynamism from midfield; providing pace, the ability to take out defenders and a scoring threat that has delivered twice already.

But - and this is by no means a criticism - can a loan player do almost too well?

After hearing the comments of a former Wolves star on the radio the other day, I hope the Blades don’t befall the fate of Swansea City a year ago.

Gibbs-White’s season-long loan in South Wales was truncated when he was recalled by Wolves in the January window, going on to register his top-flight goal with the winner against Brighton.

And he had not shone as brightly with Swansea, either, enduring a lay-off with a fractured foot during that spell.

Still, Wolves moved to bring back the youngster who has represented England at all levels up to Under 21.

What reminded me of this was hearing ex Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray sounding off at his old club during a talkSPORT commentary of their recent home defeat to Brentford.

Murray claimed that Gibbs-White should never have been let out because Wolves desperately needed the qualities he was bringing instantly to Sheffield United.

Naturally the desire for a talent to develop by thriving at a lower level on loan is part of the bargain. But it can become uncomfortable for the trading club.

So let’s hope Wolves pick up enough to leave this player be for the season.