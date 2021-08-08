Sheffield United: More talks with two transfer targets are planned despite potential issue

Speaking after tasting defeat during his first match in charge, Jokanovic confirmed he is still planning to draft-in reinforcements ahead of this month’s deadline despite United’s slow start to the window.

Davies, the Liverpool centre-half, is known to feature on United’s wanted list after failing to make a senior appearance since moving to Anfield in January.

Like the former Preston North End defender, Vieira is also keen on the idea of joining United. But there are suspicions United’s hierarchy are unlikely to conclude a deal for the midfielder, who started his career with Leeds before being bought by Sampdoria, unless Berge is sold. The Norway international, who completed Saturday’s loss to Birmingham City, interests Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio although neither of those sides are willing to meet United’s £35m asking price.

Sheffield, England, 7th August 2021. Slavisa Jokanovic manager of Sheffield Utd with Ben Osborn of Sheffield Utd during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We are making plans,” Jokanovic told The Star, when asked if the result against City highlighted the need for what he has described as a “refresh” of the personnel he inherited at the beginning of last month. “But I am really thinking about my people and trying to help everyone here become better about what we do - myself included.

“Of course, though, there is a plan and we are still working (towards that).”

Although United have made room on their budget for at least one permanent deal - Liverpool would prefer to sell Davies rather than allow him to depart on a temporary basis - Jokanovic will focus his attention on brokering loans as his employers attempt to balance the books following last term’s relegation from the Premier League and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vieira is available for hire on a year long basis. But United must also be mindful of the impact acquiring him could have on their finances if Berge, one of the most highly paid players at Jokanovic’s disposal, remains on the books. With that in mind, they could look to agree a deal for Vieira in principle before holding further talks with Berge’s representatives about their client’s willingness to remain in South Yorkshire. Speaking before United surrendered their top-flight status, the 23-year-old revealed his ambition to compete in Europe once again after representing Genk in the Champions League and Europa League before heading to England.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Slavisa Jokanovic (L) manager of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Birmingham City at Bramall Lane on August 7, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

United return to action when they face Carlisle in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, with Lys Mousset expected to miss the first round tie and also this weekend’s trip to Swansea City after suffering an injury during the second-half of the clash with City. The centre-forward was unable to continue after stretching to meet an Oliver Burke cross as United searched in vain for an equaliser following Maxime Colin’s header midway through the opening period.

Colin later saw another effort disallowed for a foul while Burke hit the woodwork for United.