A number of parties interested in purchasing Sheffield United could make contact with Bramall Lane’s board of directors after it emerged HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is willing to sell the club.

The Star understands United have held talks with at least one potential new owner since the collapse of a takeover deal fronted by American businessman Henry Mauriss, who failed to complete the funding checks implemented by the English Football League.

Discussions are known to have taken place, either side of that development, with companies and individuals in the Middle East while there is also thought to be people based in Asia who view United as a viable investment. However, in the present climate, the United States is viewed as the most fertile market for new buyers to be found. A number of rival teams, in both the EFL and Premier League, have been acquired by businesspeople from North America including AFC Bournemouth, Burnley and Chelsea.

Sources close to United have yet to confirm if a period of exclusivity has been granted to the individual who has been negotiating with representatives acting upon Prince Abdullah’s behalf. However, discussions are known to have reached an advanced stage which could soon signal the end of the Saudi Arabian national’s reign in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield United owner H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Despite spending two of the past four seasons in the PL and being second in the Championship table, moving five points clear of third placed Blackburn Rovers following Monday’s victory over Wigan Athletic, manager Paul Heckingbottom has acknowledged his budget was cut following United’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals last term. Privately, coaching staff are also working on the assumption that there could be no new signings when the transfer window opens next month while Heckingbottom is also determined to ensure Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye is not sold. The youngster, who has scored nine goals for United since August, excelled at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

Mauriss, the driving force behind in-house broadcasting firm Clear TV, agreed a price for United with Prince Abdullah before it became apparent the plan could not be actioned earlier this year. Mauriss was using a complicated bond structure, thought to have been leveraged on CTV, to try and finance the project.

Sheffield United are once again the subject of takeover talks