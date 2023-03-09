The latest Sheffield United transfer news stories and headlines as Paul Heckingbottom’s side prepare for their next EFL Championship fixture against Luton Town.

The summer transfer window will be the furthest thing from the mind of supporters of most clubs across English football but there is plenty of news rumbling on in the background.

Sheffield United, who are preparing for their next EFL Championship fixture against Luton Town this weekend, are focused on holding off the challenge of Middlesbrough for second spot in the league and securing automatic promotion to the Premier League but could also face competition from the Teeside club in the transfer market according to latest reports. Meanwhile, one former player believes that ex-Blades boss Chris Wilder ‘has a point to prove’ after taking over at league rivals Watford. Here are the latest Sheffield United transfer news stories and headlines on Thursday, March 9:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United ‘eyeing’ Barnsley star with Middlesbrough and Norwich City also linked

Per a report from Football League World, Sheffield United are among ‘a host of English Football League clubs’ who are ‘taking a closer look’ at Barnsley player Jordan Williams. It is claimed that the Blades, along with Middlesbrough and Norwich City, are ‘monitoring’ the right back with all three clubs targeting promotion to the Premier League this season.

The 23-year old came through the youth academy at Huddersfield Town but joined the Tykes in 2018 after just one EFL Cup appearance to his name with the Terriers. He has been a mainstay of the Oakwell first team since then and has scored five goals and chipped in with five assists in League One this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder has ‘point to prove’ says former Watford midfielder

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is back in the dugout at the Blades’ EFL Championship rivals Watford, having replaced Slvan Bilic earlier this week. The promotion winning gaffer had been out of management since brining a disappointing spell with Middlesbrough to an end last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad