2 . No magic wand?

Whoever would come in to replace Heckingbottom, if he was dismissed, would have to weave some magic to get a better tune out of players who are clearly low on confidence and belief and struggling to establish themselves at this level. There would be no scope to change things in terms of new players until January - if there would be any budget anyway, with Prince Abdullah showing in the past he is not afraid to put away the chequebook if he believes relegation is already a virtual certainty - and with so many injuries, there wouldn't be even much wiggle room in terms of formation either. So with the same personnel, the same formation and the same devoid-of-belief mood, could anyone come in and wave a magic wand to change things instantly? No-one is happy with the situation at the minute but it cannot be change for change's sake when so much has been made of Heckingbottom's appointment and the long-term vision it heralded. United's hierarchy said at the time that he would not be judged on results and that approach will be tested more than ever right now.