Sheffield United midfielder's Championship deadline day transfer confirmed

Anis Slimane has moved from Sheffield United to Norwich City on loan

Sheffield United midfielder Anis Slimane’s move to Norwich City has been confirmed by both clubs.

The Tunisia international will jon the Canaries on loan for the remainder of the season with, according to Norwich, “an option to make the move permanent upon the completion of certain criteria.”

Norwich’s interest in the player became clear earlier this week and Slimane made himself unavailable to play in United’s Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley at Oakwell on Tuesday.

Slimane is well-know to Norwich manager Johannes Hoff Thorup and spoke his excitement at making the move.

"I'm really excited to get started and finally be here now. I can't wait,” he told Norwich’s website.

"I know the manager pretty well and I've been told a lot of good things about the club, fans, training facilities. I'm just really looking forward to getting started and giving something back to the fans."

Norwich City sporting Director Ben Knapper added: “We’re delighted to welcome Anis to the club. We feel he is another really good addition that will increase the competition within our group and give us more options and flexibility.

“He adds a slightly different profile than what we have already, and can draw upon experience of both the Premier League and international football. We feel we can help him improve further, too.”

Slimane joined United last season from Brondby but failed to make an impact in a team that were generally struggling for almost all of the season. He made 199 appearances in all, scoring once against Wrexham in the Carabao Cup this season.