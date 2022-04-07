Sheffield United: Midfielder told he must do "more" to regain his starting place
The reasons behind Iliman Ndiaye’s absence from Sheffield United’s starting eleven in recent weeks have been explained.
After bursting onto the scene earlier this season and then scoring a wonder goal during December’s win over Championship leaders Fulham, the French midfielder has played only 21 minutes of senior football since the international break.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game against AFC Bournemouth, who are second in the table, United manager Paul Heckingbottom reassured Ndiaye he has a big future at Bramall Lane but said: “I want more from Ili, he knows that. He knows what is expected of him and he knows what we think of him.
“Whatever role he has to do on the pitch, I know he’ll do it. So it’s all about effectiveness.
“We know how tidy he is on the ball. We know what he can do with it. So let’s just see that impact.”
Heckingbottom handed Ndiaye his debut last season when, having taken charge on a caretaker basis, he was tasked with stage-managing an orderly exit from the Premier League. Also impressed by the 22-year-old’s talent, Slavisa Jokanovic personally intervened to resolve a contractual dispute and welcome the youngster back into the fold before being sacked in November.
Handed the reins on a permanent basis after replacing the Serb, Heckingbottom has led United from 16th place to sixth with seven matches remaining.
“Ili is a fantastic potential,” he said. “He’s a valuable player for us. Being in and out, that’s the nature of first team football. There’s no problem with Ili whatsoever. We know what he can bring and he’s a big part of the group.”