Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood named in latest Northern Ireland squad

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has been named in Michael O’Neill’s latest Northern Ireland squad.

O'Neill has named a 25 man squad to face Bosnia-Herzegovinia in the UEFA Nations League, and Israel in a friendly game.

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United

“He’s had a great start to his Sheffield United career, so we think it’s a good bit of business from our point of view,” Blades boss Chris Wilder said of Norwood.

“Ollie has come in and done exactly what we thought he would. He has composure on the ball, organised, and he is a Northern Ireland international with 50-plus caps.

“He has experience playing for his previous two teams in Brighton and Fulham, and even before that he has been a regular Championship player.”

Norwood, who has 53 caps to his name, could earn his first as a Blade when O’Neill’s men face Bosnia-Herzegovina on September 8, and Israel three days later. Both matches will be played at Windsor Park.

