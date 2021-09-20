Sheffield United: Midfielder makes a big promise to his team mates ahead of Carabao Cup clash with Southampton

Describing Ndiaye as a “really exciting”, fellow midfielder Conor Hourihane told The Star that both he and other experienced members of Slavisa Jokanovic’s squad are determined to give the 21-year-old and other emerging talents “the best chance” possible to succeed.

After making the first senior starts of his career against Peterborough and Preston North End - scoring twice and also claiming an assist - Ndiaye was rested for last weekend’s visit to Hull City but could be involved during tomorrow’s third round clash.

“I heard a lot of the lads talking about him (Ndiaye) and a few of the other boys when I came in,” Hourihane, on loan from Aston Villa, said. “He’s obviously really exciting, I could see that in training and then obviously with what happened when he came in.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iliman Ndiaye talks to reporters: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

“We’re all shrill learning, so there’s obviously a lot for these boys to learn at this stage. What we (the senior players) will do is make sure they have everything they need to make a real go of things. They’ll clearly be getting it from the coaching staff, but we’ll also make sure they keep their standards high in training and off the pitch as well.”

Having only made his full debut for United at the MKM Stadium, the interest Hourihane has taken in the likes of Ndiaye and Kacper Lopata, who has featured in the wins over Carlisle and Derby County which set up the meeting with Southampton, reflects well upon his own character and Jokanovic’s recruitment. As well as helping to inspire an upturn in results, Hourihane, together with fellow new arrivals Morgan Gibbs-White, Ben Davies, Robin Olsen and Adlene Guedioura have all invested “emotionally” in United as well a source within the dressing room revealed last night.

“I think we’ve all got a responsibility to really help these lads come through,” Hourihane said. “It’s good for them, it’s good for the club and so it’s also good for us.”