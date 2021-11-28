The Blades beat Nigel Pearson’s Robins 2-0 thanks to goals from strikers young and old in Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp – it was Brewster’s first goal for United at S2.

Fans around the director’s box broke into applause when they caught a glimpse of midfield man John Fleck, who looked fit and well supporting his teammates from the stands.

His image was shared on social media by the club.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleck collapsed and suffered a seizure in the side’s midweek win at Reading, prompting harrowing scenes in which he received emergency treatment for around 10 minutes. He was aided by an oxygen mask and was stretchered off before being taken to hospital.

Sheffield United released a statement confirming Fleck had been discharged from hospital earlier this week.

The Blades’ 2-0 win takes them to 13th in the Championship table.