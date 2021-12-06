The midfielder, who suffered a seizure during last month’s win over Reading, returned to training ahead of Saturday’s game against Cardiff City and could have featured in the Welsh capital.

But with Conor Hourihane’s return to form meaning United could grant him more time to recover, the decision was taken to allow Fleck to sit out the 3-2 victory and focus on building up his core fitness at their training complex in South Yorkshire.

However, barring any unforeseen complications, manager Paul Heckingbottom is confident the Scotland international will be able to play at least some part in December 13th’s meeting with Mark Warburton’s team.

United published pictures of Fleck working-out on their official social media accounts before travelling to Wales, where goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick saw them finish the latest round of Championship fixtures 10th in the table.

Although Fleck is known to be reluctant to discuss what happened at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - United’s final match under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic - his condition is not related to the Covid-19 vaccination process. Doctors at the hospital in Berkshire where he spent the night before returning to Bramall Lane, and the club’s in-house medical team, are aware of what caused him to collapse and treated him accordingly at the time.

Sheffieold United and Scotland midfielder John Fleck: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Speaking as United finalised their preparations for the trip to City, Heckingbottom confirmed Fleck had been “running” and taking part in drills with members of United’s conditioning department towards the end of last week.