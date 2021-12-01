Five days after suffering a seizure during the win over Reading, which turned out to be Slavisa Jokanovic’s final match in charge of the Championship club, Fleck sat out last weekend’s game against Bristol City through suspension having collected his fifth booking of the season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Although there is thought to be a possibility Fleck could return to action at Cardiff City on Saturday, Heckingbottom could wait until later this month before introducing him back into the squad.

After returning from Wales, United are scheduled to face Queens Park Rangers and Fulham before the Christmas period.

Heckingbottom’s reign got off to the perfect start when goals from Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp put Nigel Pearson’s side to the sword, with the result ensuring United finished the latest round of fixtures 13th in the table.

United have not publicly released the exact details of what happened to Fleck in Berkshire, where he required hospital treatment after collapsing on the pitch during the second-half of the game.

John Fleck (right) with his Sheffield United team mate Oli McBurnie: Simon Bellis/ Sportimage

However, although the player has told officials he would prefer the information to remain private, Heckingbottom expects him to be declared available for selection shortly.