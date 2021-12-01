Sheffield United: Midfielder John Fleck expected to be back in action soon
Sheffield United are continuing to monitor John Fleck, as the midfielder hopes to make his first appearance under new manager Paul Heckingbottom shortly.
Five days after suffering a seizure during the win over Reading, which turned out to be Slavisa Jokanovic’s final match in charge of the Championship club, Fleck sat out last weekend’s game against Bristol City through suspension having collected his fifth booking of the season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
Although there is thought to be a possibility Fleck could return to action at Cardiff City on Saturday, Heckingbottom could wait until later this month before introducing him back into the squad.
After returning from Wales, United are scheduled to face Queens Park Rangers and Fulham before the Christmas period.
Read More
Heckingbottom’s reign got off to the perfect start when goals from Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp put Nigel Pearson’s side to the sword, with the result ensuring United finished the latest round of fixtures 13th in the table.
United have not publicly released the exact details of what happened to Fleck in Berkshire, where he required hospital treatment after collapsing on the pitch during the second-half of the game.
However, although the player has told officials he would prefer the information to remain private, Heckingbottom expects him to be declared available for selection shortly.
Goalkeeper Robin Olsen, signed on loan from AS Roma, is also doubtful for the meeting with Cardiff after suffering an injury whilst on international duty with Sweden. Fleck’s fellow midfielder Adlene Guedioura is out until the New Year.