Sheffield United: Midfielder is told what he must do to become a regular starter

Despite being the second most expensive player in the club’s 133 year history and gaining Champions League experience with his former employers Genk, the Norway international had not completed a match for United since the end of August until their visit to Birmingham City last night.

Capped 24 times by his country, Berge’s credentials meant he was expected to make more of an impact following United’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Heckingbottom, whose side triumphed 2-1 at St Andrews, insists the midfielder’s lack of game time is simply a reflection of how well his team mates have performed rather than his own contribution in a United shirt.

Insisting Bramall Lane’s coaching staff have no concerns about Berge’s application or calibre, Heckingbottom said: “Sander is training great. The same goes for Flecky (John Fleck). I know how good they are.

“But they are playing against two midfielders (Oliver Norwood and Conor Hourihane) who have been doing great together, and who have stepped up and trained well together too.”

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge in action against Luton Town: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

After suffering a series of postponements over the Christmas and New Year period - which prompted Heckingbottom to accuse some of their rivals of using Covid-19 to manipulate the fixture schedule - United return to action when West Bromwich Albion, now managed by Steve Bruce, visit South Yorkshire on Wednesday. That is the first of six matches they must contest in an 18 day period, with meetings against Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall also looming on the horizon.

“But the team will change now,” Heckingbottom said. “I know it will, either through enforced changes through injury, illness or suspension or just through workload.

“Sander has got huge potential. But my job is the team. Not individual players. I would like to think that they appreciate we know we will work with them and get them going. “Everyone is competing.”

“But there’s no hidden messages,” Heckingbottom added. “The players know that I will always be straight with them about what is going on and happening with the team.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage