The Dutchman, aged 25, appeared to wave goodbye to Bramall Lane earlier this week when he joined Fortuna Sittard on loan until the end of the season with the Eredivisie club also negotiating a ‘right to buy’ agreement.

Thought to have been first recommended by an advisor working for United’s hierarchy rather than United’s recruitment department, former manager Chris Wilder and his staff then sanctioned Verrips’ arrival after studying him in action.

Although it was thought he had cost nothing - indeed, that was originally the case - officials at the AFAS Stadion lodged a complaint with FIFA accusing the player of “unilaterally breaking” his contract with them.

A statement, issued by Mechelen at the time, claimed United had made a “concrete offer” for Verrips before withdrawing it less than 24 hours later and then “announcing it as an incoming transfer from a free player.”

Having been at pains to stress their argument was not with United, the Belgian media subsequently reported that a fee later changed hands to settle the dispute.

Michael Verrips during Sheffield United's heavy defeat at West Bromwich Albion: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Verrips made only four appearances for United after arriving in England following the second of their two promotions under Wilder’s command. The last of those came at West Bromwich Albion earlier this season, when he suffered a nightmare evening during a 4-0 defeat by their Championship rivals who were also relegated from the Premier League last term.

Although he made a number of costly mistakes during the contest, United’s coaching staff accepted that his preparation for the match had been imperfect with Aaron Ramsdale, now of Arsenal, refusing to take part in the contest as he pushed through a move to north London.

Verrips completed a temporary switch to FC Emmen in February, a month before Wilder left his position following a series of rows with the ownership about recruitment policy and development matters. Verrips then complained about his lack of exposure at United, accusing them of reneging on a promise to select him in a number of key games.