Sheffield United: Meet the Blade from Down Under who's made the 10,000-mile, 36-hour journey to Bramall Lane for the Steel City Derby against Wednesday

He may live 10,000 miles away from Bramall Lane, on the other side of the world - but Sheffield United fan Josh Pinder wasn't about to let that stop him from attending tomorrow's Steel City Derby.

The 26-year-old made the 36-hour journey from Sydney to the Steel City via Adelaide, Doha and Manchester to make it back in time for tonight's eagerly-anticipated clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Josh celebrates last September's 4-2 victory at Hillsborough with other Sydney Blades

Josh, who has lived Down Under for 15 months after taking a working holiday admin job for Diabetes Australia, made the decision after missing last season's remarkable League One season, which saw Chris Wilder's men storm to the title after winning 100 points.

"My sister Lauren has been out there for six years," says Josh, who had a season ticket at Bramall Lane for 15 years, "and I saw that she was loving life, so decided to go while I could.

"It just meant that I missed the best year as a Blade in my lifetime! I'm missing the games big time and thought this was the perfect occasion to come back. You can't beat a sell-out under the lights on a Friday night at the Lane."

Josh and other 'Sydney Blades' watched on TV in September as United beat Wednesday 4-2 at Hillsborough, with Leon Clarke (2), John Fleck and Mark Duffy on the scoresheet. Despite his epic journey, however, he admits to having nerves about the occasion as Wilder's men look to seal a league double over their fiercest rivals.

"I'm never confident on derby day," Josh, who returns to Sydney on January 21 after watching the game from Bramall Lane's John Street stand, added.

"But I think there'll be goals and, hopefully, we'll sneak a 2-1 victory."