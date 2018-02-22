Sheffield United: Mark Duffy talks money matters ahead of Yorkshire derby with Hull City

Mark Duffy says Sheffield United have enjoyed proving there is more to Championship success than spending power.

The midfielder made the admission after hearing manager Chris Wilder, whose side will climb back into the play-off positions with a win at Hull City tomorrow night, describe the race for promotion as a “kill or be killed” situation.

Citing United’s lack of household names as a strength, Duffy said: “It’s no point having individuals everywhere, it’s about the team. It’s not going to work having one ‘superstar’ not tracking back, we will just the overload down the side. It doesn’t matter if a player costs £4m, if we get the overload. It is enjoyable playing against these players who cost ‘x’ amount of money. It probably drives our youngsters such as Flecky (John Fleck) and Jack O’Connell. You look at it and think: ‘What a bargain they were’.”

United travel to the KCOM Stadium seventh in the table; two points behind sixth-placed Bristol City.

“It’s kill or be killed,” Wilder, who led them to promotion last term, said. “That’s what it’s about really.

“If that’s what the situation is, we’ve got ability, we’ve got character and togetherness. We’ve got a little bit of experience in terms of the back end of the season too.”

Chris Wilder takes his team to Hull City tonight: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“The other thing is we will enjoy this challenge,” he added. “I’m not trying to be a clever a**e here. There are a lot of clubs who have to get out of this division this year. There will be a lot of pressure put on a lot of players and a lot of managers. The pressure on us comes from ourselves. I think we’re a dangerous team.”