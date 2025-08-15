What happened to the Sheffield United side from iconic Man Utd victory on Premier League first day, on this day in 1992

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 15th Aug 2025, 18:00 BST

A look at what happened to the Sheffield United side from the first Premier League goal game v Man U, 33 years on to the day

The date of August 15 will always have a special place in the long, storied history of Sheffield United. On this day, 33 years ago in 1992, Brian Deane scored the first goal of the Premier League era against Manchester United.

The clip has been seen millions of times since; Carl Bradshaw’s throw-in, Denis Irwin’s unfortunate flick-on and Deane’s magic moment, nipping in between the Red Devils’ defence to head past Peter Schmeichel in front of a jubilant Bramall Lane Kop.

Deane went on to score a second-half penalty as the Blades beat the mighty Red Devils and although they recovered sufficiently to win the inaugural Premier League title, it was Deane who left Bramall Lane that hot August afternoon in 1992 with his place in football folklore secured.

“We had no idea the Premier League would grow into what it has done,” Deane admitted. “It’s a real monster of a league. It’s the best league in the world, it’s the most covered. It’s changed the face of football in this country.

“It’s really taken off, so I’m glad it was me rather than Alan Shearer or Gary Lineker or Les Ferdinand or Ian Wright. It's me and something I'll always be remembered for, and so that's fantastic.”

But what happened to the United side from the day in the 33 years since? Click through our gallery and find out...

Tracey spent 15 years at Bramall Lane having joined the Blades from Wimbledon in 1988. He played more than 300 games for United and was part of the team promoted from the old Third Division in the 1988-89 season. Tracey was an ever-present during the following season when Dave Bassett's side went up to old First Division. He retired in 2003 before moving into scouting and coaching, and is now the lead Germany scout for Brentford

1. Simon Tracey

The former defender remained local to Sheffield after leaving the Lane, and moved into the pub trade after retirement. He owns the Manor House venue in Dronfield and also represented Wimbledon, Aston Villa, Preston North End and Hull City during his playing career

2. Kevin Gage

The Scot's United career was so brief, playing just three games, that The Star's archive doesn't contain a photo of him in action and he'd surely be a great answer on Pointless if asked to name who played in this game. He spent most of his career with Millwall, from whom he joined the Blades, and also had a spell as their manager. He also spent time scouting after hanging up his boots before returning to coaching with semi-pro side Dartford a few years ago

3. Alan McLeary

Born in Liverpool, the defender moved to Bramall Lane from Leyton Orient and later held coaching positions with both Leeds and Notts County before becoming a kitman at Ipswich Town. After leaving football he became a painter and decorator

4. Paul Beesley

