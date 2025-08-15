The date of August 15 will always have a special place in the long, storied history of Sheffield United. On this day, 33 years ago in 1992, Brian Deane scored the first goal of the Premier League era against Manchester United.
The clip has been seen millions of times since; Carl Bradshaw’s throw-in, Denis Irwin’s unfortunate flick-on and Deane’s magic moment, nipping in between the Red Devils’ defence to head past Peter Schmeichel in front of a jubilant Bramall Lane Kop.
Deane went on to score a second-half penalty as the Blades beat the mighty Red Devils and although they recovered sufficiently to win the inaugural Premier League title, it was Deane who left Bramall Lane that hot August afternoon in 1992 with his place in football folklore secured.
For the latest Blades news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield United newsletter
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
“We had no idea the Premier League would grow into what it has done,” Deane admitted. “It’s a real monster of a league. It’s the best league in the world, it’s the most covered. It’s changed the face of football in this country.
“It’s really taken off, so I’m glad it was me rather than Alan Shearer or Gary Lineker or Les Ferdinand or Ian Wright. It's me and something I'll always be remembered for, and so that's fantastic.”
But what happened to the United side from the day in the 33 years since? Click through our gallery and find out...