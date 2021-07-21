Sheffield United manager understood to have held talks with Arsenal target Aaron Ramsdale

Although United’s training schedule has been disrupted by an outbreak of Covid-19 within their first team squad, sources report that Jokanovic contacted Ramsdale soon after he completed his England duties at the European Championships.

With the goalkeeper unable to visit United’s training complex because of the positive tests returned by two unnamed players, coupled with the fact he has been granted an extended period of absence following his involvement in the tournament, the meeting is believed to have taken place via Zoom.

As well as introducing himself to Ramsdale having officially taken charge on July 1, Jokanovic is also thought to have used the discussion to gauge the player’s thoughts on the news that Mikel Arteta wants to sign him ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having refused to show their hand for around a month, the Basque’s employers are now said to be ready to make an opening offer of around £30m.

With Ramsdale not one of the players United are actively looking to sell after being relegated back to the Championship, his thoughts on the matter could decide how one of the longest running transfer sagas of the summer unfolds.

Jokanovic, who led both Watford and Fulham to promotion before joining Al-Gharafa of Qatar, made it clear he wants Ramsdale to remain at his disposal as he attempts to replicate that achievement with United.

Aaron Ramsdale: Andrew Yates / Sportimage