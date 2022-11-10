Speaking as preparations for Saturday’s visit to Cardiff City began in earnest, Heckingbottom admitted to being “surprised” by the drop in standards United displayed during their shock defeat by Rotherham; a match which took place 72 hours after leaders Burnley had been beaten at Bramall Lane.

Despite acknowledging the unpredictability of England’s second tier, where only six points separate third place United from Luton Town in ninth, Heckingbottom told The Star: “That’s it, this division, right there. But we have to overcome that and become a team that doesn’t suffer as many dips. That’s important because, if you can put long runs together in a competition like this, then it’s going to make a real difference and take you a long way. That’s what we’re striving for. That’s what we’re working hard to become, that type of team.”

United had entered the South Yorkshire derby knowing that a win would have seen them overtake Vincent Kompany’s men on goal difference. But their hopes of regaining pole position after surrendering it following the last international break were dashed when Ben Wiles scored the only goal of the contest towards the end of the first half. With Burnley facing second placed Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, United could achieve that objective if they triumph in the Welsh capital.

Although Heckingbottom bemoaned aspects of their performance against Rotherham, describing them as appearing “jaded”, he insisted its technical aspects had not been as bad as some observers later suggested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Heckingbottom wants Sheffield United to be more consistent with their performances: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“We could still have won that game,” Heckingbottom said. “You know I don’t like to talk about statistics but I bet, if you look at them, then that will be stood up. They won’t reflect some of the things people might be saying. The thing was, we didn’t play with the same pace and energy as we usually do and that catches you out in this league. We don’t want so many ups and downs, and we’ll work hard to make sure we get what we want.”