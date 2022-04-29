Although the anticipated presence of Aleksandar Mitrovic in Fulham’s starting eleven could turn next Sunday’s clash with Fulham into an old fashioned shoot-out - something Paul Heckingbottom will be keen to avoid given that the Serb has scored 44 goals in his last 49 appearances - the trip to Rangers promises to be much cagier. Earlier this month, when the two sides met in a rearranged fixture at Bramall Lane, a first-half strike from Oliver Norwood proved enough to settle the contest.

With that in mind, Heckingbottom is paying extra attention to his squad’s work at corners, throw-ins and free-kicks ahead of its latest assignment against Mark Warburton’s team.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom takes his team to QPR tonight: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“They’re always important,” the United manager told The Star. “Particularly when things are so tight.

“We always put work into them and lots of it. We’re putting even more work into things as well now, because of the situation, as you’d expect.”

Sixth in the table and two points ahead of seventh placed Middlesbrough, United’s last two wins have both come by the narrowest of margins following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff City. Their last two defeats have also been via a single goal, as minds become doubly focused and players more conservative.

“We’re trying to address everything,” Heckingbottom added. “Take care of every eventuality. It’s always the way at this stage.”