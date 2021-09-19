Sheffield United: Manager provides an update on Ben Davies' fitness after the defender was substituted at Hull City

Davies completed 85 minutes of the game at the MKM Stadium, but appeared to hobble off the pitch after being replaced by fellow centre-half Chris Basham.

Having become an important member of their rearguard since arriving on loan from Liverpool last month, losing Davies for another series of games would deal a blow to United’s hopes of building upon the progress they have made in recent weeks after taking four points from a possible six en route to East Yorkshire.

But Jokanovic allayed fears the 26-year-old could be in danger of sitting-out Saturday’s Championship fixture against Derby County, telling The Star: “Behind Ben, there is a list of demands that we want him to go through without even competing. He has just come back (from injury) and we want to try and find the best way for him to get through those.

Chris Basham of Sheffield Utd replaces Ben Davies at Hull City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“He could have finished (the game) but we didn’t want to take that risk with him. There was no need, because we also have someone who is very good to bring onto the pitch.”

Despite providing reassurances about Davies’ fitness, Jokanovic is unlikely to include him in the team which faces Southampton in the third round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow. Youngster Kacper Lopata has impressed during United’s first and second round ties against Carlisle and County, while Jack Robinson could be recalled after being replaced by Davies in the starting eleven for the meeting with Grant McCann’s side.