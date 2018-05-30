Sheffield United: Manager is convinced his players will thrive on the pressure of being a top Championship scalp next season

Chris Wilder is certain his Sheffield United squad can cope with the pressure of being viewed as prized scalp by opponents next season.

United were one of the most talked about clubs in the Championship last term as, less than a year after winning promotion, they entered the penultimate match of the campaign chasing a play-off berth.

Sheffield United approach has attracted plenty of admirers: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although Wilder’s side eventually finished 10th, he thanked them for raising Bramall Lane’s profile following a six year spell in League One.

“I think there’s more to come from the group,” he said. “The profile of the club has gone up. Last season we were on Sky (TV) 11 or 12 times. Something like that anyway. We were one of the most covered teams and the lads deserve an immense amount of credit for that.”

Wilder’s pride in United’s new-found standing suggests he will continue with his policy of attacking games rather than unveiling a more conservative approach when competition resumes in August. Two new centre-forwards, to compete with Leon Clarke and Billy Sharp, feature on his summer shopping list.

“They’ve served us well,” Wilder said, in reference to United’s tactics. “The players have bought into it and, just as importantly, so have the fans. I think when they see their team ‘having a real go’ they get behind it. That’s what every fan, to my mind, wants to see.”