Sheffield United: Manager explains the thinking behind his decision to change 'keepers this weekend, after losing Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal

Verrips endured a difficult night at The Hawthorns on Wednesday, responsible for two of the goals United conceded en route to a 4-0 defeat. Drafted into the starting eleven when Mikel Arteta’s side finally reached agreement on a fee for Ramsdale, following over a month of protracted and sometimes complex negotiations, Jokanovic conceded Verrips was “disappointed” by how his Championship debut unfolded but told reporters he always knew he would sit out tomorrow’s meeting with Town.

“Mike is okay and ready for working,” Jokanovic said. “I will start with Wes, but I will explain. I explained it to them both (Foderingham and Verrips) 10 days ago.

“Both wanted to play. I explained my first option is with Aaron and after that, I will see what is best if he leaves.

“Wes will be in the goal this game. Mike will be in for the (EFL) cup (tie against Derby County) on Tuesday and Wes will come back for Luton next weekend. I will give them both two games.”

After passing his medical in north London, Ramsdale could be officially unveiled by Arsenal before their clash with Chelsea on Sunday. A graduate of United’s Steelphalt Academy youth programme, he returned to South Yorkshire last summer following three years with AFC Bournemouth. The Premier League club will pay an initial £24m to sign Ramsdale, who commanded a downpayment of £16m when he rejoined United; going on to be named player of the year and being called into the England squad for the recent European Championships despite their relegation from the top-flight.

Confirming he expects the money raised by Ramsdale’s sale to be placed at his disposal, Jokanovic acknowledged he is searching for “possible solutions” in the transfer market with Roma’s Robin Olsen mooted as a possible loan signing.

“Okay, Mike is disappointed like all of us,” Jokanovic said, insisting he should bear ultimate responsibility for a result which left United still searching for their first league win of the new season. “He is disappointed with our performance and his performance. He wants to help us and he wants to try his best.

Wes Foderingham, Jordon Amissah, Michael Verrips and Aaron Ramsdale: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I will check to see if there is a solution elsewhere. But in the meantime, I will also check here. I don’t want my ‘keepers to think one bad game or bad night means that is it. It isn’t. In front of us, there is a potential victory. We have to be prudent.”

United reported no fresh injury concerns when they reported back for training on yesterday. But Ben Davies, who arrived on loan from Liverpool 72 hours earlier, is set to make his first appearance for Jokanovic’s side after watching the loss to West Brom from the bench.

“There is nothing to report on that front,” added Jokanovic, who aborted a move for Sampdoria’s Ronaldo Vieira when it emerged the midfielder required treatment for a hamstring complaint. “Everything is the same. Everyone is okay.”

Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage