Sheffield United: Manager Chris Wilder reveals his hopes for the January transfer window 

Chris Wilder admits he hopes his prospective targets see Sheffield United as an appealing proposition as he looks to avoid the January blues that could derail their push for promotion to the Premier League.

The United manager admitted last week that he will be forced to rely on the loan market to inject some fresh impetus into his side, who will travel to bottom club Ipswich this weekend fifth in the Championship standings.

The lack of depth in United's squad was highlighted during last Friday’s defeat at home to West Brom, when Wilder was forced to name 20-year-old Tyler Smith on the bench after fellow striker Leon Clarke failed a fitness test before the game.

In contrast, his opposite number Darren Moore fielded two £10m strikers in Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez and Wilder admitted: “Whether the changing room needs a lift or just to strengthen the squad, we need a little bit more in certain areas. I am always trying to plan. I am a planner.

“Concentrating on loans takes us down a different route. I would rather go on the longer term view – the club knows that – but we have to get the right player.

“We are an attractive proposition to players. Hopefully, we can keep this position going into January to make us even more attractive.

Friday’s reverse at home to West Brom was United's third successive game screened live on Sky TV, while their Boxing Day clash with Derby will also be televised.

United's games next year against Swansea, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough have also been chosen for broadcast and Wilder said: “It helps. As does the exposure we have had. Sometimes, we are our best advert in terms of how we have played and gone about it.

“The club, historically, is a fantastic one. Everyone knows that. The ground, the facilities, the support we get.

“We just need to tie it all in financially.”

Wilder pointed to several examples of teams last season who strengthened in January, to help them over the line and into the Premier League.

Wolves loaned Benik Afobe from Bournemouth - before signing him permanently and loaning him back to the Championship with Stoke – and Cardiff splashed £6m on Gary Madine, but the most successful business was arguably Fulham’s temporary acquisitions of Aleksandar Mitrović and Matt Targett, who helped them win the play-offs.

“It is closer this season,” Wilder added. “I would not be surprised to see someone from lower down come on a run, win four or five games on the spin, and push themselves into contention.”