Sheffield United: Manager Chris Wilder relishes big games after international break after frustration of Sheffield Derby draw against Wednesday

As the dust settles on Friday night's frustrating derby draw against rivals Wednesday, Sheffield United have already begun looking forward to some tasty fixtures against local rivals after the international break.

United return to action on November 24 against Paul Warne's Rotherham United at the New York Stadium, and face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds the following week in a mouthwatering clash at Bramall Lane.

Manager Chris Wilder will stick to his tried-and-tested method of working the members of his squad who aren't representing their countries hard during the international break, and can't wait for more big occasions as his side look to continue their push for promotion from an ever-competitive Championship.

"We'll work hard through the international period, as we always do, and there are some fantastic games between now and Christmas," the United manager said.

"Leeds at home stands out, and there's Rotherham away who are doing fantastically well, which doesn't surprise me at all.

"The games come thick and fast in this league, and they're big games. But we know, if we play as well as we did on Friday night, that we'll win more games than we lose."

United were utterly dominant against their big-spending rivals on Friday night and finished the game with 75 per cent of the ball, but couldn't find the goal to convert their superiority into all three points.

David McGoldrick saw an early penalty well saved by Cameron Dawson, who also saved well from John Fleck and Oli Norwood.

"We've just got to keep playing well and accumulating points," Wilder added.

"We beat Wigan here 4-2 a few weeks ago, and we were far better on Friday night than we were in that game.

"The performances from the players have been good, we've jut got to find a way to bridge that gap. But they're giving everything for the club and for me.

"We're playing in a style that will improve and make sure we're on the right track. It's important to have a plan, we do have a plan and we'll stick to it."