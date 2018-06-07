Sheffield United: Manager Chris Wilder prepares to put the brake on transfer activity

Chris Wilder will refuse to make wholesale changes to his squad this summer, arguing another major overhaul might put its identity at risk.

The Sheffield United manager has been active in the transfer market since being appointed, with nearly 30 deals being completed following his arrival two years ago.

Despite making plans to sign at least two new centre-forwards and one centre-half ahead of the new Championship season, Wilder is preparing to scale back his recruitment and use United’s improved budget to invest in a small number of high-quality additions.

“We have been looking at it (transfers) for quite a while now, and we have been given a number to work with,” he said. “I will always try and get the maximum out of the group. I will not be making big changes to the group.”