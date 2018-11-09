Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, praised Cameron Dawson for his display in the Sheffield Derby tonight – and revealed he may be distantly related to the Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper.

Dawson made a string of fine saves to keep a dominant United side at bay, and saved an early penalty from David McGoldrick after Morgan Fox had brought down Mark Duffy in the box.

Owls Cameron Dawson after his penalty save mobbed by team-mates.....Pic Steve Ellis

And Wilder, who admitted he was delighted with the way his side performed despite the goalless draw, said: “The penalty save was a great save to be fair to the young goalkeeper, who was outstanding all night.

“I think he’s a relation of mine somewhere along the way actually, but I’m not going to look up the family tree tonight!

Follow Danny Hall on Twitter

“I thought he was outstanding. He’s taken a bit of stick but we watched the game against Norwich back on the tape and he saved a pen, and made some unbelievable saves.

“I think they’re lucky to have a very good young goalkeeper on their books.”

On McGoldrick’s saved penalty, Wilder added: “David has taken the last few penalties in pressure situations and he’s a confident boy.

For more news from Bramall Lane click here

“He didn’t ‘go under’ and we kept going, trying to shift them because their three centre-halves weren’t moving. We nullified their threats and totally dominated the game, so I’ll look at the positives tonight. Because I thought there were loads.”