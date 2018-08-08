Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder plays down link with striker ahead of transfer deadline

Chris Wilder has played down rumours linking Sheffield United with a move for Lee Gregory ahead of tomorrow's deadline for permanent transfers.

Wilder, whose side lost 3-0 at Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening, has targeted proven Championship players to improve his Blades after they finished 10th in their first season back in the second tier last term.

United missed out on Martyn Waghorn after deciding his wage demands were out of their price range, despite telling Ipswich they were prepared to break their transfer record and pay £5m for the striker.

Waghorn subsequently joined Derby County after they sold Matěj Vydra to Premier League side Burnley, and reports suggested that Wilder was eyeing a move for Millwall striker Gregory - a Sheffield-born Blades fan who began his career at United's academy.

But Wilder, speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to QPR, said: "He's not been on our list, and nobody from our club has mentioned that.

"There's a lot of speculation around a lot of players at this time, but he's not one that's been mentioned."

Blades boss Chris Wilder

Wilder remains hopeful of an addition on loan before the 5pm deadline, after bringing Dean Henderson, John Egan, Kean Bryan, David McGoldrick and Ben Woodburn in this transfer window.