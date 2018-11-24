Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder bemoans 'very, very poor' display in 2-2 draw with Rotherham United - but praises Manchester United loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder bemoaned a 'very, very poor display' from his Blades as they drew 2-2 with local rivals Rotherham this afternoon.

The derby came to life in the final 10 minutes with the Blades going ahead with five to play thanks to Chris Basham's header.

But Rotherham rallied and got the goal their efforts deserved with Jamie Proctor slotting home an injury time leveller to stretch their unbeaten run to six games.

The Millers had earlier come from behind with the impressive Jon Taylor's deflected strike levelling the scores after Mark Duffy's classy individual effort had given the visitors a half-time lead.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson kept United in the game with a string of acrobatic saves throughout the contest, and Wilder admitted: "There have been a lot of times where we have played really well and not put teams to bed and not got what our performance deserved. We thought it was going to be one of those days where we didn't play well.

"Apart from the goalkeeper I could have made any changes. We changed the shape about three or four times. We could have pulled anyone off at any given time but we managed to find ourselves 2-1 up.

Chris Basham leads the inquest at full time

"The performance was very, very poor but I need to compliment the opposition manager and their players. If I was in their changing room, not getting the win, I would be disappointed.

"We sent the warning signs out to them on our prep. We looked as though we dipped our toe in. They won more first and second balls. We thought that maybe we could just stroll in here and it would be a pretty easy afternoon.

"It has not been a good day for us and I won't hide behind the result. We made four or five mistakes for their second goal which contrived to make sure we didn't win the game.

"The goalkeeper has kept us in the game. I thought he was absolutely outstanding. He produced loads of good moments for us."