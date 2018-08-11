Sheffield United: Manager backs his team to the hilt but admits mistakes might have been made

Sheffield United's players have been hurt by their slow start to the Championship season, manager Chris Wilder has admitted ahead of today's game against Queens Park Rangers.

United travel to Loftus Road searching for their points of the new campaign after being beaten by Swansea City and Middlesbrough.

Although Wilder accepted culpability for those defeats, he rubbished suggestions they demonstrate his squad lacks the resources required to repeat last term's play-off challenge.

"We have won games over the last two years and it hurts me we have not won at the start of this season," he said. "We are used to winning, which makes it sting a little bit. Nobody hurts more than the players or myself when we don't do that, nobody. But it's two games.

"Swansea City, as anybody who knows anything about football will understand, are going to be in the mix (for automatic promotion) and Middlesbrough are one of the most powerful in the division. That doesn't mean to say we weren't disappointed not to win. We were going for it. But it's too early for any sort of stuff like that."

Nevertheless Wilder, who yesterday sanctioned Lee Evans' move to Wigan Athletic, has seen his team selections come under scrutiny of late with Mark Duffy and Billy Sharp yet to start a game.

Evans' departure means there will be at least ine enforced change in the capital, with Wilder suggesting several others could also be on the cards for the meeting with Steve McClaren's side.

"I would never pick a a side which I didn’t think was the best side to win a game of football," Wilder said. "

"Obviously, sometimes you make mistakes. Looking back, at 1-0 (against Swansea) why didn’t I go 4-5-1 and be a little bit more defensive, hit them on the counter attack, and stop chucking men forward?

"But you manage in the heat and make mistakes just as much as players do out there."

"But I always want to pick the best side, and move players out for the benefit of the football club, to progress," he added. "That’s all I want to do, win games."