A round-up of the latest Sheffield United transfer news

The summer transfer window is officially open and for Sheffield United it promises to be an intriguing period. The Blades are still reeling after last season's relegation and turnover in personnel is expected as Chris Wilder's side look to rebuild.

United have already let a number of senior figures leave the club and more could follow them through the exit door should they fail to agree terms. Those players will need replacing and while the club do have a raft of young talent to look to, fresh faces are expected to arrive too.

With that in mind, the Star provides a round up of the latest Sheffield United transfer news.

Ahmedhodzic wanted

Europa League winners Atalanta are reportedly eyeing a move for Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic. The defender made 31 appearances for the Blades in the Premier League last season and skippered the side for a period of time.

The Bosnia international couldn't prevent the club from being relegated with three games still to play, but it seems his performances at Bramall Lane were enough to catch the eye of the Serie A club. That's according to Corriere di Bergamo, via Tutto Mercato Web, who claim a £10m bid might be enough to tempt the Blades into selling this summer.

Atalanta are keen to add to their defensive ranks this summer and the club are said to see Ahmedhodzic as the ideal man as they prepare to compete in European football's elite competition. The report also claims that Lazio have an interest in the 25-year-old, with the Italian club being linked to his signature before he made the move to Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmedhodzic has been with the Blades since 2022, joining the club ahead of their promotion-winning 2022-23 Championship campaign.

Osho snag

Sheffield United's pursuit of Luton Town man Gabriel Osho seems to have hit a snag, according to Alan Nixon. The Blades are said to have been in talks with the centre-back, who made 21 Premier League appearances last season, as he comes to the end of his contract at Kenilworth Road.

However, the report claims discussions have stalled amid takeover talks, with clarity needed before they can commit to player deals. As such, it would seem the move for Osho is unable to progress at the time being until the situation has been cleared up.