Sheffield United man snubbed by national team boss as hopes of silverware dashed

Sheffield United's Auston Trusty has been overlooked by USA manager Gregg Berhalter ahead of this month's international window. Trusty had hoped to catch Berhalter's eye with his performances in the Premier League as the US prepare to compete in the Concacaf Nations League finals.

However, it seems the Blades' struggles for form has worked against the defender, who picked up his second and most recent cap in last season's Nations League final, with Trusty getting his hands on silverware as the Stars and Stripes won 2-0. He hasn't been called up to the national team since, though, despite playing regularly in the English top flight, and he won't be involved later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will come as a big blow for Trusty who has outlined his desire to work his way back into contention for his country after representing the States at various age levels as a youngster. It's a big year for the USA, with the Nations League being swiftly followed by the Copa America, which will be held Stateside, and this summer's Olympics in France.

Competition for places is stiff within Berhalter's squad with the likes of Tim Ream of Fulham, Crystal Palace's Chris Richards and Genk centre-back Mark McKenzie, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, all being involved this time around. Trusty, though, will be striving to do enough over the remainder of the season to ensure he becomes hard to ignore over the summer.

The Blades have also seen loanee Ben Brereton Diaz drop out of the Chile fold this month with the new Chile coach stressing the importance of learning Spanish. Brereton Diaz has won 27 caps for Chile since 2021, but it seems Ricardo Gareca is looking for him to make adaptations.

"I would like him to learn Spanish, I think it is important," Gareca said. "He was called up for the Copa America two years ago, he has had enough time to [learn how to] speak Spanish. It is something that I personally told him, that I would like him to speak Spanish. I consider it essential for communication. Communication with his team-mates, with me, with the coaching staff, with the people [and] with the press."