Ben Osborn has pledged to repay the faith shown in him by Sheffield United after admitting he was “50/50” over whether he would be offered a new deal at Bramall Lane.

The former Nottingham Forest man has played a key role in pre-season for the Blades after agreeing a new one-year deal over the summer, to extend his stay in South Yorkshire. Osborn has featured in a more advanced role in United’s warm-up games as Paul Heckingbottom experiments tactically ahead of the big kick-off on August 12, which sees United host Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.

With fellow midfielders Ollie Norwood and John Fleck missing Saturday’s trip to Derby County, with injuries to face and leg respectively, Osborn had another chance to cement his place in Heckingbottom’s plans for the Palace game but admits, for the time being, his focus is on repaying the faith shown and also avoiding another injury-disrupted season.

Osborn had issues with his ankle and hamstring before his involvement in United’s promotion season was ended by a freak off-field injury, from which he has now fully recovered. “Towards the end of the season I knew I was coming to the end of my contract and I knew some discussions were going to happen,” he said.

“I was 50/50 in my head as to whether I’d get one or not but as soon as I spoke to the gaffer and realised the club wanted to extend my deal, it was a no-brainer for me. I was buzzing to get another crack at the Prem, especially after what was a pretty tough season for me. I’ve got so many people at this club to repay and that’s my focus now, and to try and look after my body as best I can.

“No niggling injuries in my hamstring, touch wood. I’ve always thought of myself as quite professional but it’s going to go to another level now. Just try and be available for the team and help out as best I can. That’s my initial aim.”

Osborn signed for United after their last promotion to the Premier League and will look to build on his 114 appearances in a Blades shirt in the top-flight. “I’m just buzzing to be back out there at the moment,” he added. I’m not going to push my body too hard.