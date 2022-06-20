Sheffield United man linked with Scotland move after being offered new Blades contract

Jake Eastwood’s nomadic career could next take him to Ross County, after the Scottish Premiership side were linked with a loan move for the Sheffield United goalkeeper this summer.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 20th June 2022, 3:42 pm
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 3:42 pm

Eastwood, now 25 years of age, has made just 35 senior appearances – including one in the league for the Blades – and has played for six senior clubs on loan.

His most prolific season in terms of experience came in a short loan spell at Scunthorpe United, where he played 11 times in the league in 2019/20.

And despite not making an appearance for the Blades since 2018, when he played the last 15 minutes or so of a 3-0 defeat away at Wolves after Simon Moore was sent off, Eastwood has been offered another contract to remain at United next season.

According to reports from Sun journalist Alan Nixon, County are interested in Eastwood. The goalkeeper has previous experience of playing north of the border, courtesy of a loan spell at Kilmarnock in 2020/21.

United also want to keep Adam Davies at Bramall Lane following his short stint last season, offering the former Stoke man a contract this summer – which effectively sealed Eastwood’s status as third-choice goalkeeper.

Jake Eastwood of Sheffield United during pre-season training: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The Blades also have the highly-rated young goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst coming through the ranks, while fellow U23 stopper Jordan Amissah is highly-rated by the Blades’ academy coaches.

But both could be earmarked for loan moves elsewhere this season to further their development, with a possible view to integrating them into the first-team squad further down the line.

